BRIEF-Biocartis' Idylla Instrument and Idylla Console exempt from FDA 510(k) notification requirements

July 12 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* REG-BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BIOCARTIS' IDYLLA(TM) INSTRUMENT AND IDYLLA(TM) CONSOLE EXEMPT FROM US FDA 510(K) NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

* ‍ALL OTHER US 510(K) REQUIREMENTS REMAIN IN EFFECT​

* ‍CAN NOW WITHDRAW PENDING 510(K) SUBMISSION FOR IDYLLA(TM) INSTRUMENT AND IDYLLA(TM) CONSOLE​

* BIOCARTIS - ‍EXEMPTION DOES NOT CHANGE ONGOING UNDERTAKING OF BIOCARTIS AND JANSSEN DIAGNOSTICS TO OBTAIN 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR JANSSEN IDYLLA RESPIRATORY (IFV-RSV) PANEL TEST​