Aug 10 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc

* Biocept announces private placement of $2.2 million of common stock with Ally Bridge LB Healthcare Master Fund

* Private placement of $2.2 million of common stock with Ally Bridge LB Healthcare Master Fund at a offering price of $1.50​

* Co, Ally Bridge's Chinese affiliate in discussions to evaluate potential strategic opportunities to leverage Biocept's liquid biopsy platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: