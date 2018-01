Jan 22 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc:

* BIOCEPT INC FILES TO SAY IT OFFERING 18.8 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* BIOCEPT INC - OFFERING AT AN ASSUMED COMBINED OFFERING PRICE OF $0.665 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND ACCOMPANYING WARRANTS