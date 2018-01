BRIEF-Bioceres S.A. Sees U.S. IPO Of Up To 11.82 mln Ordinary Shares

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bioceres S.A.

* BIOCERES S.A. SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 11.82 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES MAY BE REPRESENTED BY AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* BIOCERES S.A. SAYS ESTIMATED U.S. IPO PRICE IS BETWEEN US$10.00 AND US$12.00 PER ADS

* BIOCERES S.A. SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $15.3 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO REPAY ALL OR PORTION OF OUTSTANDING DEBT

* BIOCERES S.A. SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $10.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS FOR INVESTMENTS IN SEED AND INTEGRATED PRODUCTS SEGMENT

* BIOCERES S.A. SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $5.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS FOR INVESTMENTS IN COMMERCIALLY EXPANDING AGRO-INDUSTRIAL BIOTECH SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

* BIOCERES S.A. SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $15.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO EXERCISE MANDATORY CALL OPTION FOR ADDITIONAL 9.99% OF RIZOBACTER Source text : bit.ly/2G7XQIS