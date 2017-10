BRIEF-Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.21

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $3.1 million versus $4.8 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals - continues to expect 2017 net operating cash use to be $30 million to $50 million, 2017 operating expenses to be $53 million to $73 million​

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ after discussions with FDA, NIAID and BARDA, delayed initiation of Galidesivir IV phase 1 clinical trial​

* Biocryst - expect next step in Galidesivir's development to be to conduct additional nonclinical efficacy study in delayed treatment setting in ebola disease​