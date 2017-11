Nov 7 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $8.8 million versus $7.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $4.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to start single required phase 3 efficacy and long-term safety trials for BCX7353 in Q1 2018 ​

* ‍U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for BCX7353 received from FDA​