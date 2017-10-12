FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioDelivery sciences announces patent litigation settlement agreement with Teva
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 12, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 7 days

BRIEF-BioDelivery sciences announces patent litigation settlement agreement with Teva

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* BioDelivery Sciences announces patent litigation settlement agreement with Teva

* BioDelivery Sciences International Inc - ‍other terms of agreement are confidential​

* BioDelivery Sciences - ‍as part of settlement agreement, co has entered into a non-exclusive license agreement with Teva ​

* BioDelivery Sciences International - ‍ entered into settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Actavis Laboratories Ut, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

* BioDelivery Sciences International Inc - ‍as part of settlement agreement BDSI has entered into a non-exclusive license agreement with Teva​

* BioDelivery Sciences - settlement agreement permits Teva to first begin selling its generic version of BUNAVAIL in U.S. On July 23, 2028 or earlier under certain circumstances

* BioDelivery Sciences International - ‍ settlement agreement resolves BDSI’s BUNAVAIL patent litigation against Teva pending in United States district court​

* BioDelivery Sciences - ‍agreement with Teva permits Teva to first begin selling generic version of BUNAVAIL in U.S. On July 23, 2028 or earlier​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

