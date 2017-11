Nov 27 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 155% TO EUR7.3 MILLION IN 9MTH, COMPARED TO EUR2.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2016​

* ‍NET LOSS WAS EUR14.6 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017, COMPARED TO EUR7.2 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTED FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE ESTIMATES TO EUR12 MILLION​