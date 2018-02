Jan 31 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA AG ADJUSTS EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD TO SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NEW SHARES

* TO ADJUST RANGE FOR ANTICIPATED SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER NEW SHARE TO EUR 4.00 UP TO EUR 6.00

* TO ADJUST MAXIMUM SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO EUR 6.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)