Feb 13 (Reuters) - Biofrontera Ag:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHARE PLACEMENT

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES WAS SET AT EUR 4.00 PER NEW SHARE ON FEBRUARY 9, 2018​

* SAYS INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO EUR 6,000.00.000 BY ISSUING UP TO 6 MILLION NEW SHARES WITH AMOUNT OF EUR 1.00 EACH