Feb 8 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 170.1 MILLION VS YR-AGO 138.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23% (EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS, 27%)

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEK 64.7 MILLION VS YR-AGO 46.4 MILLION

* SAYS PROPOSES THAT UPCOMING AGM ON APRIL 25, 2018, APPROVE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.31 (YR-AGO 3.16) PER SHARE AND AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.69 (YR-AGO 4.34) PER SHARE