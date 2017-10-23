FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab
October 23, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer’s disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab

* Biogen Inc - ‍Eisai has exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialize aducanumab, with Biogen continuing as development lead​

* Biogen Inc - Co, Eisai to co-promote co’s multiple sclerosis treatments, avonex , tysabri, tecfidera in Japan to accounts that co does not call upon​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Neither party is making any upfront payments associated with exercise of aducanumab option​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Under terms of agreement co will receive 55 percent of potential profits in United States and 68.5 percent of potential profits in Europe​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Eisai‘s, Biogen’s respective milestone payments under original agreement for aducanumab and BAN2401, have been eliminated​

* Biogen Inc - ‍ Companies will continue to jointly develop elenbecestat (e2609), a beta amyloid cleaving enzyme (bace) inhibitor, and BAN2401​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Financial terms for elenbecestat and ban2401 remain unchanged, other than eliminated BAN2401 milestone payments​

* Biogen - Co to continue to lead phase 3 development of aducanumab, remain solely responsible for development costs for aducanumab until April 2018​

* Biogen Inc - ‍ Under terms of agreement Eisai will receive 80 percent of potential profits in Japan and Asia excluding China and South Korea​

* Biogen - ‍Eisai to reimburse co for 15 percent of expenses for phase 3 aducanumab development from April 2018 through Dec. 2018, and 45 percent from Jan. 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

