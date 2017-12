BRIEF-Biogen Inc - Results Of Final Analysis On BAN2401 Are Expected During Second Half Of 2018

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* ADAPTIVE PHASE II STUDY OF BAN2401 IN EARLY ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE CONTINUES TOWARD 18-MONTH ENDPOINT

* BIOGEN INC - RESULTS OF FINAL ANALYSIS ON BAN2401 ARE EXPECTED TO BE OBTAINED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

* BIOGEN- INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE SAID BAN2401 DID NOT MEET SUCCESS CRITERIA BASED ON BAYESIAN ANALYSIS AT 12 MONTHS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN STUDY 201

* BIOGEN INC - BLINDED STUDY WILL CONTINUE AND COMPREHENSIVE FINAL ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 18 MONTHS TO DEMONSTRATE CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS