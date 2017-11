Nov 2 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* Biogen presents new data from long-term extension of phase 1b study of investigational alzheimer’s disease treatment aducanumab

* Biogen Inc - ‍as of October 2017, Biogen and Eisai entered into a global collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize aducanumab​

* Biogen Inc - ‍results are consistent with previously reported analyses from phase 1B study​