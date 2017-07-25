FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biogen reports Q2 EPS $4.07
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Biogen reports Q2 EPS $4.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen reports record quarterly revenues of $3.1 billion, raises full year revenue guidance

* Q2 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.81 billion

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $20.80 to $21.40

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $17.05 to $17.65

* Sees FY revenue about $11.5 billion to $11.8 billion

* Qtrly Tecfidera revenue of $1,111 million versus $987 million in the same quarter last year

* Sees 2017 revenue is expected to be approximately $11.5 to $11.8 billion

* Says qtrly Avonex revenue of $557 million versus. $606 million in the same quarter last year

* Q2 plegridy revenue of $133 million versus. $123 million in the same quarter last year

* Q2 Tysabri revenue of $496 million versus. $497 million in the same quarter last year

* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be approximately 15 pct to 16 pct of total revenue in 2017

* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $17.05 and $17.65

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $20.80 and $21.40

* Full year guidance for GAAP diluted eps reflects impact of $120 million GAAP-only pre-tax charge recognized in Q2

* FY2017 earnings per share view $20.38, revenue view $11.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says announced an updated strategic framework to drive long-term growth

* Says through end of decade, Biogen expects cash flows to “significantly increase”

* Says biogen aims to implement a plan to streamline its operations and unlock resources that can be reallocated towards investment in growth

* Expects that by 2019 up to $400 million annually may be available to be redirected towards prioritized research and development and commercial “value creation” opportunities

* Q2 earnings per share $4.07

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted EPS $5.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.