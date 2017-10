Aug 7 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven completes randomization in Phase 2/3 trial in spinocerebellar ataxia: expected topline data advanced to fourth quarter of 2017

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd - Biohaven now expects to receive topline results in Q4 of 2017, earlier than previously expected.