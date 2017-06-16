FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74
June 16, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and business results

* Q1 loss per share $1.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash as of March 31, 2017 was $52.3 million, compared to $23.6 million as of December 31, 2016

* ‍increased qtrly loss reflects expanded investments in research and development,business operations, costs related to public offering​

* Qtrly ‍research and development expenses were $10.7 million in Q1 2017, compared to $2.4 million in q1 2016​

* Plans to submit ind application to FDA for BHV-3500 for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine in H2 of 2017

* Plans to commence a phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial with BHV-5000 in second half of 2017

* In Glutamate modulation platform, co expects to commence bioequivalence study of BHV-0223 in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

