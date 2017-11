Nov 20 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd-

* ‍Biohaven receives agreement from FDA on initial pediatric study plan for rimegepant, a second generation oral CGRP-receptor antagonist for acute treatment of migraine​

* ‍Topline data from two Phase 3 trials of rimegepant​ to be announced in Q1 2018