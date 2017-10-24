FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biohaven receives FDA may proceed letter for phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Biohaven receives FDA may proceed letter for phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven receives FDA may proceed letter for phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder

* U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has notified co that it may proceed with its clinical investigation of Trigriluzole​

* Expects to commence a phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole in OCD in the current quarter

* ‍expects to report topline results in Q1 of 2018 for acute treatment of migraine​

* Data from long-term safety study is expected to support a potential NDA submission in first half of 2019​

* ‍Also expects to file an IND with FDA by end of this year for BHV-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* Anticipates commencing bioequivalence study for bhv-0223 for treatment of patients with ALS in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.