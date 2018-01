Jan 18 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR BHV-5000, A NOVEL LOW-TRAPPING NMDA ANTAGONIST

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD- U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS NOTIFIED CO IT MAY PROCEED WITH CLINICAL INVESTIGATION OF BHV-5000​