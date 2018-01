BRIEF-Biolife Solutions Announces Preliminary 2017 Revenue Increase Of 34% To $11 Million

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 REVENUE INCREASE OF 34% TO $11 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 39 PERCENT TO $3.1 MILLION

* - FOR FULL YEAR 2017, PRELIMINARY REVENUE WAS $11 MILLION, A 34% INCREASE FROM 2016

* - IN 2018, GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 62% TO 64%

* BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS - ‍FOR FY18 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE $13.6 MILLION -$14.7 MILLION, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 25% TO 35% OVER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)