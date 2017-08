July 11 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin's Investigational Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A at 6e13 vg/kg dose maintains average factor VIII levels within normal range for over one year

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc says plans to initiate a phase 3 registrational study in Q4 2017 for BMN 270 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: