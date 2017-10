Oct 26 (Reuters) - BIOMAXIMA SA:

* GETS 3 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY FOR NEW PRODUCTION PLANT CONSTRUCTION, PURCHASE OF MACHINERY AND ERP SYSTEM

* ALREADY GOT 9.5 MILLION ZLOTYS IN GRANTS FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT, CO TO INVEST 19 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL