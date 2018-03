BRIEF-Biomerieux FY Sales Up At 2.29 Billion Euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* FY SALES EUR 2.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.10 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 315 MILLION VERSUS EUR 282 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RESULT EUR 238 MILLION VERSUS EUR 179 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 8 AND 9 PERCENT, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND PERIMETER

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTRIBUTING CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF BETWEEN € 325 AND € 345 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.34 PER SHARE