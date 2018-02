BRIEF-Biom’Up Announces Financing Targeting A Total Of 43 Million Euros

Feb 14 (Reuters) - BIOM UP SA:

* BIOM’UP ANNOUNCES A FINANCING TARGETING A TOTAL OF €43M

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 18M WHICH MAY BE INCREASED TO EUR 20.7M

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF PUBLIC OFFERING WITHOUT PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND WITH A PRIORITY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF THREE TRADING DAYS AS OF RIGHT ONLY‍

* PROPOSED BOND ISSUE WITH STOCK WARRANTS OF AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 25M WHICH MAY BE INCREASED TO EUR 35M​

* PROPOSED BOND ISSUE WILL ENABLE CO TO REFINANCE KREOS CAPITAL LOAN OF EUR 8.2M

* ‍BOND ISSUE WITH STOCK WARRANTS WITH ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. WITH WHICH COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS