Nov 16 (Reuters) - BIOORGANIC RESEARCH AND SERVICES SA :

* SIGNS LICENSING DEAL FOR EXCLUSIVE MARKETING OF NON-PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS FOR ANIMALS‍​

* SAYS AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS AND MINIMUM ANNUAL ORDER COMMITMENT OF 4.8 MILLION EUROS ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zJDdlv

