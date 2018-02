Feb 8 (Reuters) - Biopharma Credit Plc:

* HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE TERM SENIOR SECURED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR $150 MILLION WITH NOVOCURE LIMITED

* $150 MILLION LOAN WILL MATURE IN FEBRUARY 2023 AND BEARS INTEREST AT 9.0% PER ANNUM