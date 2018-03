BRIEF-Biopharma Credit targets $300 mln in placing

March 8 (Reuters) - Biopharma Credit Plc:

* SAYS ‍PROPOSED PLACING AND OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF C SHARES ( “INITIAL PLACING AND OFFER”) TARGETING US$300 MILLION OF GROSS PROCEEDS​

* SAYS ‍NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO ACQUIRE FURTHER INVESTMENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMPANY’S INVESTMENT POLICY​

* SAYS ‍FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENTS SINCE IPO COMPANY HAS CURRENT OUTSTANDING POTENTIAL COMMITMENTS OF UP TO US$350 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍STRONG PIPELINE OF FUTURE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES, SOME OF WHICH MAY BECOME ACTIONABLE IN NEAR TERM​