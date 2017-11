Nov 8 (Reuters) - BioPharmX Corp

* BioPharmX Corp receives concurrence from fda on phase 3 acne study plans

* BioPharmX Corp - ‍received positive feedback from u.s. Fda regarding design of co’s planned phase 3 clinical trial for bpx-01

* BioPharmX Corp - ‍company is considering strategic partnering alternatives to fund its phase 3 acne clinical trials​