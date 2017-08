July 19 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* SELECTS APPLETREE CI GROUP TO CONDUCT MACA-OBS, AND RELEASES THE MACA CLINICAL PROGRAM SCHEDULE OF MACUNEOS IN DRY AMD

* ALONGSIDE MACA-PK, MACA-OBS IS INTENDED TO PREPARE FOR THE PHASE 2B MACA-INTEREST INTERVENTIONAL STUDY WHICH SHOULD BE LAUNCHED DURING H2 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2tfNu2R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)