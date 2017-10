Oct 27 (Reuters) - BIOPORTO A/S:

* BIOPORTO A/S INCREASES THE SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH A CASH ISSUE, PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍WILL INITIATE A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 13,015,625 NEW SHARES​

* ‍OFFERING COMPRISES UP TO 13,015,625 NEW SHARES AT DKK 1 EACH​

* ‍EXPECTED TOTAL PROCEEDS FROM SHARE ISSUE WILL AMOUNT TO DKK 41.7 MILLION AT FULL SUBSCRIPTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)