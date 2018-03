March 7 (Reuters) - Bioquell Plc:

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUES INCLUDING DEFENCE BUSINESS WERE UP 10% AT £29.2 MILLION (2016: £26.5 MILLION)​

* ‍FY 2017 GROSS PROFIT MARGINS IMPROVED TO 52% FROM 48% IN 2016​

* ‍FY 2017 PRE-EXCEPTIONAL EBITDA INCREASED 29% TO £5.3 MILLION (2016: £4.1 MILLION)​

* FY 2017 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS £3.3 MILLION (2016: £0.1 MILLION)​

* ‍FY 2017 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 11.6P (2016: 1.3P)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: