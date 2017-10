Sept 18 (Reuters) - BIOSILU HEALTHCARE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BIOSILU HEALTHCARE AG (FRANKFURT) AND GLYCOTOPE GMBH (BERLIN) SIGNED TERM SHEET FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF FSH-GEX (FOLLITROPIN EPSILON) FOR CHINA

