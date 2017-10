Oct 19 (Reuters) - BIOSYNEX SA:

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION AT END DEC 2016

* H1OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS 0.8 MILLION AT DEC 31 2016

* H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.80 MILLION AT END DEC 2016

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 0.99 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.12 MILLION AT END DEC 2016‍​

* TO ANTICIPATE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)