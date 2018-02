Feb 8 (Reuters) - Biotage Ab:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 188.9 MSEK (179.1)​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 34 PERCENT TO 32.3 MSEK (24.1)​

* SAYS ‍BOARD INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO AGM THAT DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS ARE PAID TO AMOUNT OF 1.40 SEK (1.25) PER SHARE FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)