BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit
October 11, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Biotime announces first patient in U.S. clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:

* Biotime announces first patient in U.S. Clinical trial treated for facial volume deficit

* Biotime Inc - ‍Biotime expects to file CE Mark application by end of this year with possible approval and launch next year​

* Biotime Inc - ‍all Renevia transplants were shown to be well tolerated and there were no device-related serious adverse events noted during trial​

* Biotime Inc - ‍in an EU pivotal clinical trial, Renevia met its primary endpoint​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

