BRIEF-BioTime board approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares
September 25, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-BioTime board approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc

* BioTime board of directors approves distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares to BioTime shareholders

* BioTime -‍board also authorized management to work with investment banks, financial institutions to finalize & implement strategy for taking Agex public​

* BioTime Inc - ‍board approved a distribution of some or all of shares of Agex Therapeutics, Inc. Owned by BioTime to BioTime's shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

