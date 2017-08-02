BRIEF-Bioverativ reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc

* Bioverativ reports second quarter 2017 performance

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $289.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $268 million

* Bioverativ Inc - ‍full year 2017 guidance updated; expected revenue growth of 23% to 25%​

* Bioverativ Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap total revenue growth 23% to 25%

* Bioverativ Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin 41% to 44%

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: