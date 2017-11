Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nutanix Inc

* Nutanix Inc says ‍on October 27, 2017, Bipul Sinha resigned from his role as a member of board of Nutanix, Inc - SEC filing​

* Nutanix - ‍board expanded size of board from seven to eight members

* Nutanix Inc - ‍appointed Susan L. Bostrom and Craig Conway to serve as class I and class II directors, respectively​ Source text: (bit.ly/2A4alSW) Further company coverage: