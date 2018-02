BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.09

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* . ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED 2017 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS, 2017 RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS AND 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.09

* ‍QUARTERLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 80,103 BOE/D, A 32% INCREASE FROM 60,750 BOE/D IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍QUARTERLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.36 PER BASIC COMMON SHARE​

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 OF $255 MILLION​

* ‍2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY FUNDED FROM BIRCHCLIFF‘S 2018 FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS​

* SEES ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 76,000 – 78,000‍​ BOE/D FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: