BRIEF-Birchcliff Q3 loss per share C$0.46
November 8, 2017 / 9:10 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Birchcliff Q3 loss per share C$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff announces third quarter 2017 results and appointment of new director

* Q3 loss per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Birchcliff energy ltd - ‍birchcliff anticipates spending in range of $250 million to $450 million during 2018​

* Birchcliff energy ltd - ‍quarterly average production of 65,276 Boe/D, a 20% increase​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍Birchcliff is re-affirming its 2017 q4 average production guidance of 79,000 Boe/D to 80,000 boe/d​

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - ‍re-affirming its 2017 Q4 average production and its 2017 annual average production guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
