BRIEF-Birlasoft Joins KPIT Promoters In Launching Open Offer For Minority Shareholders Of KPIT

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Birlasoft:

* CK BIRLA GROUP OWNED BIRLASOFT SAYS JOINS KPIT PROMOTERS IN LAUNCHING AN OPEN OFFER FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF KPIT

* SAYS CO, KPIT TO CREATE A COMBINED ENTITY THAT WILL LATER DEMERGE INTO TWO SEPARATE COMPANIES

* SAYS PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF DEAL, BIRLASOFT AND KPIT WILL CONTINUE TO BE RUN BY THEIR CURRENT MANAGEMENTS

* SAYS NEW KPIT TECHNOLOGIES WILL BE LED BY KISHOR PATIL AS CEO AND MD

* SAYS NEW 'BIRLASOFT' WILL BE LED BY ANJAN LAHIRI AS THE CEO AND MD