BRIEF-BITAUTO Q3 NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB1.56

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd:

* BITAUTO ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE RMB 2.34 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 2.21 BILLION

* BITAUTO HOLDINGS - ‍BITAUTO CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUE IN RANGE OF RMB2.40 BILLION (US$360.7 MILLION) TO RMB2.45 BILLION (US$368.2 MILLION) IN Q4 OF 2017​

* BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD - ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS IN Q3 OF 2017 WAS RMB1.56 (US$0.23)

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW CNY 2.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD - DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS IN Q3 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO RMB 8.84​