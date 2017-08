July 25 (Reuters) - BITCOIN GROUP SE:

* H1 SALES OF EUR 1.770 MILLION VERSUS EUR 775 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​

* H1 EARNINGS UP 240.16% BEFORE TAX; WHICH CORRESPONDS TO TEUR 1,220 COMPARED TO EUR 359 THOUSAND YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)