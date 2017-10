Aug 9 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ:

* BITTIUM WIRELESS LTD, SUBSIDIARY OF BITTIUM CORPORATION, AND FINNISH DEFENCE FORCES HAVE SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR BITTIUM TAC WIN PRODUCTS

* ‍FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT COVERS YEARS 2018-2020, AND IF MATERIALIZED IN FULL, TOTAL VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS EUR 30 MILLION (EXCLUDING. VAT)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)