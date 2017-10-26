FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants posts Q3 earnings per share $0.11
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants posts Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - BJ’s Restaurants Inc

* BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $247 million versus I/B/E/S view $248.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BJ’s Restaurants Inc qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales declined 1.7 pct​

* BJ’s Restaurants - ‍operations in quarter were severely impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, resulting in estimated lost sales of approximately $1.7 million​

* BJ’s Restaurants Inc - ‍hurricanes Harvey and Irma negatively impacted​ earnings per share by approximately $0.03 in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
