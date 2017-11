Nov 23 (Reuters) - BKS BANK AG:

* PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 79.3 MILLION UP TO EUR 85.9 MILLION BY ISSUING UP TO 3.3 MILLION NEW SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON 29 JANUARY 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO END ON 9 MARCH 2018