Feb 7 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* LEIBSTADT NUCLEAR POWER PLANT PROCUREMENT CONTRACT TO BE REPLACED BY COMPANY STAKE

* BKW SLIGHTLY REDUCES NUCLEAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO ; PLANS ON DISSOLVING ITS ELECTRICITY PROCUREMENT CONTRACT WITH ALPIQ

* PROCUREMENT CONTRACT IS TO BE REPLACED BY A 5% STAKE IN KKL, WHICH BKW WILL TAKE OVER FROM ALPIQ Source text - bit.ly/2nIj20y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)