March 6 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd:

* BLACK DIAMOND GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $9.5 MILLION

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.25​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.08, REVENUE VIEW C$37.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: