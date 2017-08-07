FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc reports second quarter 2017 results
August 7, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Inc

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 sales $30.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Diamond Inc - company continues to anticipate its fiscal year 2017 sales to grow between 3 percent - 7 percent

* Black Diamond Inc - on a constant currency basis, company expects sales to range between $154 to $159 million in 2017

* Black Diamond - continues to expect gross margin in fiscal 2017 to increase approximately 300 to 400 basis points and range between 32.5 percent - 33.5 percent

* Black Diamond Inc - company expects approximately $2.5 million in capital expenditures in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

